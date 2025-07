The War in Syria: Turkey-Syrian Adana agreement valid since 1998

One issue that was discussed during Tuesday's meeting between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is a little known deal called the Adana agreement. It was signed by Turkey and Syria in 1998. And as Caitlin McGee explains, Russia's suport for the deal means it could play a key role in Turkey's future military operations inside Syria. #Turkey #Syria #TheWarinSyria