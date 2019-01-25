WORLD
Disney's live-action remakes in 2019 | Cinema | Showcase
Without a doubt, Walt Disney's spirit is more alive today than ever. So it only makes sense that 2019 will see several timeless classics from the global brand hit big screens once again, but this time, in a slightly newer and different form. And it should come as no surprise that they also happen to be some of the most eagerly-anticipated movies of the year. To speak more about what to expect from Disney in 2019, Showcase is joined by Christopher Holliday who teaches Liberal Arts and Film Studies at King's College in London. He is also the author of a recent book on computer animation and is the co-founder of fantasy-animation.org #Disney #LiveAction #Showcase
January 25, 2019
January 25, 2019
