The legacy of Walt Disney, Disney live-action remakes & Hassan el-Shark | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: The legacy of Walt Disney, Disney live-action remakes in 2019, Christopher Holliday, King's College London, The art of Hassan el-Shark, Global art news, African music of Decus Ensemble, Shredded money art #Aladdin #Disney #DisneyAnimation