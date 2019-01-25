January 25, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gaza Artist: Painter uses art to resist Israel occupation
Since protests in the Gaza Strip started ten months ago. Palestinians have gathered at the Gazan border with Israel every Friday, to demand the right of return and an end to Israel's blockade. One of those protesters expresses his resistance to the occupation by painting portraits on canvas while at risk of being shot. Obaida Hitto tells us more.
Gaza Artist: Painter uses art to resist Israel occupation
Explore