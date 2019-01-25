Are the world’s top clothing brands like Nike, Zara and Calvin Klein exploiting Bangladesh?

A child garment worker turned union leader is fighting against the clothing industry in Bangladesh. We talk to Nazma Akter about why a $30 billion dollar industry pays its workers half the wages of an average Bangladeshi. Hear her message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Guest: Nazma Akter Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation #Brands #Nike #Zara