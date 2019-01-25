January 25, 2019
Is Tunisia’s democracy at risk?
Critics of Tunisia’s government say their country could fail, eight years after a revolution brought them democratic freedoms. A government minister joins our panel to push back against the argument that the country isn’t making progress Guests: Ahmed Gaaloul Tunisian Secretary of State for Sport Radwan Masmoudi President of the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy Khaled Diab Author, journalist and political analyst
