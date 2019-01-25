WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why are Rohingya refugees being deported back to Myanmar?
Rohingya been called the most persecuted minority in the world. But global outcries against Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, haven't caught up with real global action. Instead, some countries are reversing course and deporting entire families back to Bangladeshi refugee camps, and some to Myanmar itself. With hundreds of other Rohingya refugees stuck in limbo and awaiting their fate, it's not clear if these forced deportations will end any time soon. Guests: Abdulhakim Mahmout Aid worker at the Turkish Humanitarian Relief Organisation, IHH. Anna Shea Legal Advisor for Refugee and Migrant rights at Amnesty International.
January 25, 2019
