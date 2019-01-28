January 28, 2019
Turkey Scholarships: Programme supports 17,500 foreign students
More than four million students across the world are currently studying abroad. But the financial burden can stop some from trying. Many countries charge higher fees for foreigners, and other costs including travel can also be prohibitive. In Turkey, there's a scheme which is trying to help. Arabella Munro reports. #Turkey #Programme #ForeignStudents
