Brazil Dam Collapse: Hundreds missing after dam bursts at mine

In Brazil, at least seven people have been killed and as many as 200 are missing after a dam collapsed at an iron ore mine. The dam in the eastern state of Minas Gerais contained waste, and its collapse sent a river of sludge into surrounding areas. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors. Philip Owira reports. #Brazil #DamCollapse #Brazil2019