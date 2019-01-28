January 28, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Romania Infant Mortality: Romania has highest rate of infant deaths in EU
Romania joined the European Union in 2007. Since then, the country has seen many reforms, but it hasn't managed to improve in one key area - its rate of infant mortality. As Laurentiu Colintineanu reports, the brain drain that's seen many health workers leave the country may be partially to blame. #Romania #InfantMortality #EU
Romania Infant Mortality: Romania has highest rate of infant deaths in EU
Explore