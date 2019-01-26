WORLD
Venezuela in Turmoil: Juan Guaido urges support from military
One country -- two presidents. The declaration by the head of the opposition-led National Assembly that he is the interim president of Venzuela has split the nation and the international community. At the heart of the split is whether to accept an elected president, Nicolas Maduro, who's accused of abusing his own country's constitutional laws, or back a lawmaker, Juan Guaido, who's never been chosen by the people to hold the highest office. Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas. #Venezuela #VenezuelaPresident #VenezuelainTurmoil
January 26, 2019
