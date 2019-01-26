Brazil Dam Collapse: Hundreds missing after dam bursts at mine

At least ten people have been killed and 300 are missing after a dam at an iron ore mine in southeast Brazil burst. The dam contained waste and its collapse let loose a river of sludge. The state governor says there is little chance of finding any more people alive. But rescuers are still searching. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Brazil #BrazilDamCollapse #SoutheastBrazil