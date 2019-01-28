Migrant Crisis: Iranian migrants try to cross English Cannel

The number of Iranian migrants trying to cross the English Channel from France has increased in recent months. British and French authorities have had to rescue many, including children, from boats stranded in a busy shipping route. There's some suggestion the migrants are scared that getting into the UK will be much harder after Brexit. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #MigrantCrisis #Iran #UnitedKingdom