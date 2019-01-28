Brazil Dam Collapse: 12M litres of mining waste slams into town

Also in South America, up to 300 people are still missing after Friday's disaster at an iron ore mine in Brazil. The number of people known to have died after a dam burst in the state of Minas Gerais has climbed to at least 40, but hope is fading of finding anyone else alive. Philip Owira reports.