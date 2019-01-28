WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tunisia Economy: Failing economy threatens the future of Tunisia
In December a Tunisian journalist set himself on fire in the city of Kasserine. It was the same kind of action that sparked the Arab Spring in 2011. And just as it did before, protests followed his death. That's because many people in part of the country are disappointed that post-revolution life hasn't brought development and jobs. Natalie Poyhonen reports from Kasserine. #Tunisia #Arabs #TunisiaEconomy
Tunisia Economy: Failing economy threatens the future of Tunisia
January 28, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us