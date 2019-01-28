Tunisia Economy: Failing economy threatens the future of Tunisia

In December a Tunisian journalist set himself on fire in the city of Kasserine. It was the same kind of action that sparked the Arab Spring in 2011. And just as it did before, protests followed his death. That's because many people in part of the country are disappointed that post-revolution life hasn't brought development and jobs. Natalie Poyhonen reports from Kasserine. #Tunisia #Arabs #TunisiaEconomy