US Housing Crisis: Affordable housing crisis grows in the US
America's public housing system is in crisis. Hundreds of people in New York City are without heat or hot water, and thousands more across the country live with vermin and in buildings with broken elevators, mold, and poisonous lead-based paint on the walls. But cities rely on funding from the federal government to fix these problems. And in New York, the Trump administration has set a January 31st deadline to come up with a plan to overhaul the system or the government will take over. Alexi-Noelle has this report from New York. #US #HousingSystem #DonaldTrump
January 29, 2019
