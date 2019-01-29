January 29, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuela in Turmoil: US imposes sanctions on Venezuela oil company
The United States is turning the screw on the Venezuelan president imposing new sanctions on the country's state-owned oil company. It's frozen 7 billion dollars of its assets. Washington also refuses to rule out a military intervention to remove one of the few regional leaders who doesn't tow its line. Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas. #Maduro #Trump #Venezuela
Venezuela in Turmoil: US imposes sanctions on Venezuela oil company
Explore