Contemporary art often challenges us to step out of our comfort zone and look at things through entirely different lenses. And that's why seemingly opposite concepts very often come together in today's art world. And that's exactly what Istanbul-based artist Ardan Ozmenoglu is doing in her current exhibition. Ozmenoglu is painting centuries-old monarchs on post-it notes to depict history in a different light. Showcase producer Nursena Tuter shows us how it all came together. And the artist herself, Ardan Ozmenoglu, joins Showcase to talk more about the exhibition. #ArdanOzmenoglu #ContemporaryArt #Showcase