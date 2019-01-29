WORLD
1 MIN READ
'This Goes On and On' | Exhibitions | Showcase
Contemporary art often challenges us to step out of our comfort zone and look at things through entirely different lenses. And that's why seemingly opposite concepts very often come together in today's art world. And that's exactly what Istanbul-based artist Ardan Ozmenoglu is doing in her current exhibition. Ozmenoglu is painting centuries-old monarchs on post-it notes to depict history in a different light. Showcase producer Nursena Tuter shows us how it all came together. And the artist herself, Ardan Ozmenoglu, joins Showcase to talk more about the exhibition. #ArdanOzmenoglu #ContemporaryArt #Showcase
'This Goes On and On' | Exhibitions | Showcase
January 29, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us