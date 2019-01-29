WORLD
1 MIN READ
Did the US stage a coup in Venezuela?
The US says Juan Guaido is the legitimate leader of Venezuela, after he declared himself president of the country. Several European nations are demanding that Nicolas Maduro hold elections within eight days, otherwise they'll recognise Guaido too. But the socialist president is defiant and he isn’t standing alone. Russia, Turkey, China and his own military are backing Maduro warning Washington not to meddle in Venezuela’s affairs. Guests: Eva Golinger Former advisor to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. Maria Corina Machado Opposition leader and member of the National Assembly Paul Dobson Journalist at Venezuela Analysis Medea Benjamin Co-founder of CODEPINK #Venezuela #US #VenezuelaPresident
Did the US stage a coup in Venezuela?
January 29, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us