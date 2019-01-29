Is xenophobia a problem in South Korea?

Hundreds of Yemenis forced to escape a brutal war in their homeland, ended up in South Korea. But many in the country weren’t happy to see them. Anti-immigrant protests broke out demanding the refugees be sent back, with some accusing them of being fake. The public outcry worked and Korea closed the door on any new arrivals. Now some are asking if the country has a problem with xenophobia. Guests: BJ Kim Professor of foreign studies at Hankuk University Se-Woong Koo Co-founder and publisher of Korea Expose Neil George English filmmaker and professor #SouthKorea #Yemen #Refugees