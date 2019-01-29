BIZTECH
World Economic Forum concludes in Davos | Money Talks
The World Economic Forum in Davos has been wrapped up for this year. Last year, optimism was high over economic momentum driven by US tax cuts and rising growth in Europe and Asia. But a year later, the situation has significantly changed. With an escalation in the US-China trade war and uncertainty over Brexit, pessimism among business and world leaders has been rising. Kerryn Stapp reports. TRT World's Ghida Fakhry told us about the week that was from Davos in Switzerland. #Switzerland #Davos #WorldEconomicForum
January 29, 2019
