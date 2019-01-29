BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Malaysian police raid office of Goldman Sach's law firm | Money Talks
Malaysian officials have raided the offices of the law firm that represents Goldman Sachs in the country. The investment bank has apologised for its role in the 1MDB scandal but authorities say it must pay back the money it helped siphon off from the public development fund. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir caught up with Malaysia's deputy minister for industries, Shansul Iskandar in Istanbul and began by asking him how the government plans to repatriate the money stolen from the 1MDB fund. #1MDB #Malaysia #GoldmanSach
Malaysian police raid office of Goldman Sach's law firm | Money Talks
January 29, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us