January 29, 2019
Why did Juan Guaido temporarily claim the Venezuelan presidency?
Venezuelans have staged historic demonstrations, demanding Nicolas Maduro step down. They're rallying behind opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido - who says he's taking the reigns as interim president until new elections are called. More than 18 countries in the western hemisphere support the move. But is it legal? And how might Maduro respond?
