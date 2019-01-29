Venezuela’s face-off | South Korea’s ‘outsiders’ | The Asian future

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro stands defiant, after opposition leader, Juan Guaido declares himself president. Did the US stage a coup? Also, we go to South Korea, for the first installment in our special series, and ask why so many there want refugees out. And, is Asia set to reshape the world as we know it? We speak to Parag Khanna, an author and academic who argues the future of the world is Asian. #Asia #JuanGuaido #Venezuela