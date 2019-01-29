Homeless Epidemic: ​Is the UK failing its poor? Part 2

It's about this time every year, in the dead of winter, that those of us who're are lucky enough to have a warm house to go, notice just how many people are homeless on the streets. At least 320,000 people in Britain - according the charity Shelter. Is lack government policy to blame or are we simply forgetting the homeless? Joining us at the Roundtable was Labour Councillor for Ashford Kent in England, Brendon Chilton; Maeve McClenaghan from The Bureau of Investigative Journalism; Saima Ahmed, a night shelter coordinator in London; Patrick Mulrenan London Metropolitan University housing professor and Louise Winterburn from World Habitat, European End Street Homelessness Campaign in Leicestershire, UK. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #homeless #homelessepidemic #UnitedKingdom