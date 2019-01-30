Venezuela in Turmoil: Supreme court imposes travel ban on Guaido

Venezuela's Supreme Court has imposed a travel ban on the opposition leader Juan Guaido, and frozen his bank accounts. Representatives of Guaido have met with the US vice president in Washington, as Venezuela enters a second week with two men calling themselves presidents. Our Latin America Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan is in Caracas. #Venezuela #VenezuelaTurmoil #Caracas