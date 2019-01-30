WORLD
Erol Denec: From Past to Present | Exhibitions | Showcase
Think of all your favourite fantasy movies and graphic novels… When they were adapted to screen, the visual creators were often inspired by an artistic movement called 'fantastic realism'. It might not be as popular today as it was a few decades ago, but the movement still has its working practitioners. One of them is Turkish painter Erol Denec who has dedicated his life to folk tales, fables and the mythical beings of fantastic realism. His latest exhibit in Istanbul is spanning five decades of his career. And as Showcase's Nursena Tuter tells us, the show unsurprisingly looks like it has travelled through time and space and landed on a colourful realm. #ErolDenec #FantasticRealism #Showcase
January 30, 2019
