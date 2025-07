Unification of Korea?

Could Kim Jong-un’s call for radical change be a new sing of hope for the Korean Peninsula? We look at the possibility of reunification, and whether it’s still a pipedream. Guests: Sung-Yoon Lee Professor of Korean Studies Bruce Bennett Senior defence researcher at the RAND Corporation Olivia Enos Political analyst at the Asian Studies Center at The Heritage Foundation #Korea #Koreas #KoreaUnification