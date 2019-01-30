BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish luxury estates hit by Gulf investor pullouts| Money Talk
Many construction firms in Turkey have been cashing-in on the insatiable appetite for luxury estates from investors in the Gulf. But one extravagant project has failed to attract buyers. The Burj Al Babas project halfway between Istanbul and Ankara has left the developer bankrupt and an eerie ghost town of Disney-like castles in its wake. #TurkishEstates #Turkey #LuxuryEstates
Turkish luxury estates hit by Gulf investor pullouts| Money Talk
January 30, 2019
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us