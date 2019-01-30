January 30, 2019
Brexit Battle: Leave voters in Dover disappointed by process
When the UK's referendum on leaving the European Union happened, 52 percent of those who voted chose to leave. Turnout was 72 percent -- so the leavers represent 34 percent of the entire electorate. Then there's the fact that the majority of MPs are actually Remainers, so is there a disconnect between voters and their politicians? Sarah Morice reports. #Brexit #UK #Dover
