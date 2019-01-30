WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit Battle: Leave voters in Dover disappointed by process
When the UK's referendum on leaving the European Union happened, 52 percent of those who voted chose to leave. Turnout was 72 percent -- so the leavers represent 34 percent of the entire electorate. Then there's the fact that the majority of MPs are actually Remainers, so is there a disconnect between voters and their politicians? Sarah Morice reports. #Brexit #UK #Dover
Brexit Battle: Leave voters in Dover disappointed by process
January 30, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us