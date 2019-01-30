WORLD
Craig Foster’s updates on the Al-Araibi Case
It is day 65 of Hakeem Al-Araibi's detention in a Thai prison. And the campaign to get the refugee footballer released continues. Fifa, the IOC, the Asian Football Confederation are all lobbying the Thai authorities to release the player who has asylum in Australia. The refugee footballer was locked up while on honeymoon in Thailand in November. His wife has written to the that country's Prime Minister pleading for his release. Bahrain wants him extradited. Former Australia football captain Craig Foster who's been campaigning tirelessly for Al Araibi's release, joined now from Switzerland. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #HakeemAlAraibi #CraigFoster #BahrainFootball
January 30, 2019
