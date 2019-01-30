January 30, 2019
Brexit Battle: EU rules out renegotiating exit deal with UK
The Brexit debate moved back to Brussels on Wednesday following Tuesday night's votes in the British Parliament on amendments to the withdrawal deal. What would the EU say to UK demands to reopen negotiations on Brexit? And in particular demands to ditch the troublesome Irish Backstop? Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has this report. #Brexit #EU
