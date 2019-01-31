South Korea’s ‘Comfort Women’ | Philippines’ Muslim Region | Unsettling Attacks on the Palestinians

Japan forced thousands of South Korean women into prostitution during World War Two. Decades later the so called 'comfort women' are still fighting for justice. Will they get it? Also, millions voted for autonomy in a Muslim majority region in the Philippines. But after a string of attacks, is the country any closer to ending Mindanao's decades-old conflict? And, an unsettling statistic. We ask why the number of Palestinians attacked by Jewish settlers has more than doubled in two years.