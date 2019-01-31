January 31, 2019
Greece Healthcare: Greeks struggling with costs of austerity
Spending on healthcare in Greece has fallen by 25 percent since its economic crisis began 10 years ago. The difference is being paid by the patients, but with almost a third of the population being classified at risk of poverty, Greeks are having to cut corners on their healthcare. Our correspondent Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Athens. #Greece #GreeceHealthcare #austerity
