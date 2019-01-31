January 31, 2019
WORLD
Cameroon's Plantations: Workers say they are targeted by separatists
In Cameroon, government forces are facing an armed uprising in English speaking parts of the country. The separatists want a state that's independent of the predominantly Francophone government. But now, workers on government-run plantations say they're becoming targets in that conflict. Arison Tamfu has been to meet people living under threat. #Cameroon #plantations
