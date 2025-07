South Korea’s ‘Comfort Women’

Between 1910 and 1945, the Korean peninsula was occupied by the Japanese. It was a period marked by repression, especially for tens of thousands of women who were forced into prostitution. They became known as ‘comfort women’ As part of our special series on South Korea, Abubakr al Shamahi went to Seoul to meet some of those who suffered under Japan’s occupation. #KoreaComfortWomen #KoreaHistory