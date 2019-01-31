BATTLE LINES! How Venezuelans are choosing sides in the battle for their country!

Venezuela is a country with two competing presidents. A fact that has divided the Venezuelan people - and the world. Incumbent Nicolas Maduro won’t step down and the new challenger – Juan Guaido – won’t relinquish his claim as interim president. Who will blink first as the future of their country hangs in the balance? #Venezuela #Maduro #Guaido