February 1, 2019
Endangered Sharks: Shark numbers drop significantly in Liberia
In Liberia, shark and ray meat is a source of protein for many people. But decades of fishing for the creatures means some species are in danger of becoming extinct. Now, one international organisation is trying to help educate fishermen on how to keep their industry and the sharks alive. Usman Aliyu Uba reports. #shark #sharks #Liberia
