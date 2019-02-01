Imperial Capitals: St. Petersburg - Vienna | Exhibitions | Showcase

It was right after the time of the Renaissance that Europe enjoyed a sudden and newfound interest in classical Greek culture. It was expressed in architecture, literature, philosophy, and theatre but most importantly in painting. Now, this transition from Renaissance to Neo-Classicist painting is on display in an exhibition at The State Hermitage Museum in St Petersburg - showcasing famous paintings by Botticelli, Tintoretto, Rubens and Van Dyck, which were included in the collection of the Russian and Austrian imperial families. #Botticelli #Tintoretto #Showcase