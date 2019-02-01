WORLD
1 MIN READ
What do transgender soldiers think of Trump's military ban?
The US Supreme Court lifted an injunction, allowing President Donald Trump's ban on trans people serving in the military to come into force. Trump first announced the move on Twitter, citing medical costs and disruption. The order dismantles an Obama-era policy which allowed transgender people to openly serve in the armed forces, and receive medical care. Activists say it's another example of Trump's discriminatory agenda against the LGBT community. Guest: Brynn Tannehill Former US Navy pilot and author of 'Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Trans
What do transgender soldiers think of Trump's military ban?
February 1, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us