Is Serbia becoming authoritarian under Aleksander Vucic?
Serbia’s President Aleksander Vucic has been accused of being behind attacks on his critics. An alliance of opposition parties and groups accuse Vucic of being an autocrat and say his party is corrupt. Is their criticism fair? Guests: Vladimir Radomirovic Editor in Chief of the investigative news outlet Pistaljka (The Whistle) Dejan Vuk Stankovic Professor at the University of Belgrade Marija Ristic Regional Director of the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network #Serbia #Vucic #authoritarian
February 1, 2019
