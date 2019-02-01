WORLD
Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia: Asia Cup 'blockade derbies'
Qatar have defeated their arch rivals Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the AFC Asia Cup. During the games, shoes, boos and water-bottles were thrown onto the football pitch. It wasn't because of what was just going on, on the field. The countries have had tense relations since the Arab revolutions kicked off in 2011.The tensions culminated in the blockade of Qatar by its neighbours lead by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. So what's behind 'the blockade derbies'? We break it down. #Qatar #UAE #AsiaCup
February 1, 2019
