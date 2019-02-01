Leave voters in Dover disappointed by process| Money Talks

52-percent of people who voted in the 2016 Brexit referendum chose to leave the EU. Turnout was 72-percent so the Leavers represented around a-third of the entire electorate. But the majority of the UK's MPs are actually Remainers - so is there a disconnect between voters and their politicians? Sarah Morice finds out. #Brexit #LeaveVoters #Dover