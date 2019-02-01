BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US, China trade talks resume | Money Talks
A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He has resumed trade talks with US officials in Washington. But hopes of a breakthrough have been fading after the US filed criminal charges against Chinese telecoms giant, Huawei, a day before the negotiations. But whatever the outcome, the world's second- largest economy doesn't need to be too worried about the long-term impact of the trade war.. as Patrick Fok explains from Beijing. For this discussion we’re joined by TRT World's Editor at Large, Craig Copetas, in Paris. #TradeWar #TradeTalks #TradeWars
February 1, 2019
