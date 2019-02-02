Apple iPhone sales dip on China slowdown | Money Talks

Apple shares have rallied despite the tech giant's first dip in holiday season revenues since 2000. The iPhone is no longer the 'apple' of the firm's eye, with sales continuing to fall.. but other branches of the company's business are producing plenty of fruit. Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners in New York helped us unpack the numbers. #Apple #iPhoneSales #ChinaEconomy