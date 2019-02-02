February 2, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuela crisis | Attack on Turkish base in Northern Iraq
The political crisis in Venezuela is threatening to tear apart a country blessed with one of the world's largest oil reserves. Also, a group of protesters stormed a Turkish military base, which left more than a dozen injured and two people dead. Iraqi Kurdish officials and the Turkish government have pointed blame at one group, the PKK. #Venezuela #Maduro #NorthernIraq
Venezuela crisis | Attack on Turkish base in Northern Iraq
Explore