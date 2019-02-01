BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Federal Reserve keeps benchmark rate steady
The US Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate on hold, as expected. But what took many by surprise was the Fed chair's sharp U-turn on future rate rises. After putting traders on notice just six weeks ago, Jerome Powell now seems to have put rate increases on the back-burner for the time being. Paolo Montecillo finds out why. For more on the Fed's dovish turn, we spoke to Peter Schiff, CEO and chief global strategist of retail brokerage firm, Euro Pacific Capital. He spoke to us from Dorado in Puerto Rico. #Fed #FederalReserve #interest
Federal Reserve keeps benchmark rate steady
February 1, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us