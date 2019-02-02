Brazil Dam Collapse: At least 200 people still missing in Brumadinho

Newly released footage shows the moment a dam collapsed in Brazil, sending a river of mud across the nearby town of Brumadinho. More than 110 people have been killed and at least 200 are still missing. The company which owns the dam is now accused of ignoring reports that its employees were at risk. Philip Owira reports. #BrazilDam #BrazilDamCollapse #BrazilDamBurst