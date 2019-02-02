WORLD
France Protest Injuries: Calls to ban tools used to control protests
The top court in France has refused to ban rubber bullets and grenades the police use for crowd control. A number of Yellow Vest protesters have reported being hit with these weapons. Wounded protesters are holding a 'white march' on Saturday, calling on the top legal body to take action. From Paris, Elena Casas has this report. #FranceProtest #FranceProtests #YellowVest
February 2, 2019
