US-Russia relations: Russia suspends nuclear arms treaty

One day after the United States said it would leave the Cold War-era INF treaty, Russia has announced it too will abandon the pact. Both sides accuse each other of violating the terms of the agreement. Between the US and Russia, they own 90 per cent of the world's nuclear stockpiles, roughly 15-thousand warheads. And as Christine Pirovolakis reports, many fear the dispute could spark an arms race. #USRussia #Inf #NuclearWeapons